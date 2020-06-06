Dubuque Community Schools leaders plan to purchase about 1,900 laptops and tablets that could be distributed to elementary students if the district has to offer virtual education this fall.
The approximately $571,000 purchase will ensure that every student from prekindergarten through 12th grade would receive a device if school buildings are closed again this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Coby Culbertson, the district’s chief technology officer.
“We felt that it’s our responsibility as an organization to try to do right and do what’s best for all our students in the district,” Culbertson said.
District officials say that even if students are able to attend school as normal this fall, the devices still will be used in the classroom so that students have more efficient access to technology.
“Either way, that equipment is going to supplement and complement the instructional delivery for our students,” Culbertson said.
In the last months of the school year, Dubuque Community Schools students were given optional assignments to complete while their buildings were closed during the pandemic. However, district leaders have been developing plans so they can require student participation if campuses are closed again for an extended period of time.
One component of those plans is making sure students have equitable access to devices, Culbertson said. To ensure that, officials plan to purchase enough laptops and iPads to have a device available for each elementary school student. Dubuque Community School Board members will consider the purchase at their Monday board meeting.
Were campuses to close again, each prekindergarten through first grade student would have access to a tablet, while second through fifth graders would receive laptops. The district already has enough laptops for each student in sixth through 12th grade.
“It’s all about access and making sure all our students, should we need to go to required online learning, that our students in our schools, elementary included, have access to the learning environment,” said Cindy Steffens, executive director of elementary education.
The district currently has about 4,800 elementary students, and officials calculated the number of devices they needed to purchase — approximately 1,690 laptops and 170 iPads — based on the number they currently own, Culbertson said. The total price for the purchase, along with cases for the iPads, is expected to be $570,536.50.
“We think that’s what needs to be done,” Culbertson said.
He said it is too early to say how the added devices will affect the district’s technology budget long term because they would like to put the devices on a staggered replacement cycle. They also could choose not to replace older desktop computers because they will have access to more laptops and tablets.
Even if campuses don’t have to close this fall, the additional devices would help supplement the district’s current supply. The district currently supplies some, but not a full set of, devices for each elementary classroom, though some schools supplement that technology further, Steffens said.
With the additional devices, students in a classroom could all work on an assignment at the same time without having to depend on factors such as the availability of computer labs, Steffens said.
“I can think of lots of things that teachers do and use technology for,” Steffens said. “We use it for research. We use it for word processing, especially in your upper grades. ... It was limited because you either had to take your whole class to the computer lab (or do small group work).”
The laptops also could be used to allow more students to take standardized tests at the same time and for students to take videos and photos of their work to upload to the district’s digital portfolio platform, Steffens said.
“It really provides some efficiencies in classrooms,” she said.