EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — The East Dubuque City Council this week discussed whether to make an exception to a city ordinance to allow additional cannabis dispensaries in the city.
City Manager Loras Herrig told the council that five licenses recently were awarded for adult-use cannabis dispensaries in the northwest Illinois nonmetropolitan district. Of those five, two licensees are “actively talking” to the city about potentially opening locations in East Dubuque.
One dispensary currently operates in the city — The Dispensary East Dubuque, 1709 Illinois 35 N.
The city’s current ordinance requires a 15,000-foot distance between dispensaries, precluding a second one within city limits. The ordinance, enacted in March at The Dispensary’s request, does permit exceptions “depending on extenuating circumstances, at the sole discretion of the East Dubuque City Council.”
Dan Dolan, owner of The Dispensary, asked the council not to grant an exception. He said he opened his business earlier this year with the understanding that it would be the only dispensary operating in the city and that exceptions would be made only if local residents secured a dispensary license.
“Enthusiastically, I was told, ‘Look no further, that’s not a problem,’” he said. “... I thought there was a deal there, and I’ve upheld my part of the deal.”
Herrig confirmed that the clause permitting exceptions was included to leave an opening for local residents, adding that potential investors have told him they “could have a local owner on board within a week.”
Several council members voiced their opinion that an exception should not be granted.
“Do we need another dispensary in the city anyway?” Council Member Jeff Burgmeier asked. “You’re probably going to have the same customers at one or the other. Let’s keep it to one for now.”
Council Member Randy Degenhardt shared a similar sentiment.
“You made a commitment here, and we gave you our word, and you did some good out here,” he said to Dolan. “... You’re making money for us.”
The city receives regular sales tax and an additional 3% excise tax from sales at The Dispensary.
Herrig said the potential investors also are considering properties outside city limits. This would let them circumvent the 15,000-foot requirement, but Jo Daviess County would receive any tax revenue, not the city.
“If they buy something that’s 50 feet outside of the city limits, Dan’s still got competition and we’re not getting a dime of the revenue,” Herrig said.
The council took no official action on the issue at its meeting. Herrig said potential businesses will be asked to make a presentation to the council before members decide whether to grant exceptions to the ordinance.
If an exception is approved, licensees would have to apply for a special use permit from the zoning board, after which the matter would return to the council for final approval.