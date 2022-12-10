A slew of southwest Wisconsin city and school district seats will be up for election on April 4, 2023.
The period for candidates to circulate nomination documents for Wisconsin’s spring election recently started, with the deadline to return them set for 5 p.m. Jan. 3.
Below are some of the seats up for election locally, along with the incumbents who currently hold them. No county-level seats are up for election this spring in any of the Wisconsin counties in the Telegraph Herald’s coverage area.
Cities
Cassville Village Board
Open seats: 4 — three trustees and the mayor
Incumbents:
Mayor — Keevin Williams
Trustees — Robert Vogt, John Lau and Jared Kasten
Cuba City Common Council
Open Seats: 4 — one each in Districts 1, 2, 3 and 4
Incumbents:
District 1 — Steve Tranel
District 2 — Betty Loeffelholz
District 3 — Nathan Moris
District 4 — Tim Hazen
Darlington City Council
Open seats: 3 — one each in Districts 1, 2 and 3
Incumbents:
District 1 — Cynthia Corley
District 2 — Dave Roelli
District 3 — Erin Gallagher
Hazel Green Board of Trustees
Open seats: 4 — three trustees and the village president
Incumbents:
President — David Jegerlehner
Trustees — Mark Redfearn, Rob Schmidt and Bill Wiegman
Lancaster Common Council
Open seats: 4 — two at-large alderperson seats, a District 2 seat and a District 4 seat
Incumbents:
At-large — Shayne LaBudda and Joel Ingebritsen
District 2 — Bob Schmidt
District 4 — Sara Burks
Platteville Common Council
Open seats: 2 — One at-large and one for District 2
Incumbents:
At-large — Kathy Kopp
District 2 — Eileen Nickels
Shullsburg Common Council
Open seats: 2 seats — both at-large
Incumbents: Amy Charles and Cheryl Mulcahy
School districts
Cassville school board
Open seats: 2 — one each in Areas D and E
Incumbents:
Area D — Lynn Kirschbaum
Area E — Duane Kartman
Cuba City school board
Open seats: 2
Incumbents: Megan Hinderman and Brad Collins
Darlington school board
Open seats: 4
Incumbents: Matt Crist, Joe Schilling, Jeff Stauffacher and Nicholas Zuberbuhler
Lancaster school board
Open seats: 3 — one each in Areas 1, 3 and 4
Incumbents:
Area 1 — Dean Noethe
Area 3 — Ned Huebner
Area 4 — Tanya Moore
Platteville school board
Open seats: 3
Incumbents: Josh Grabant, Curt Timlin and Matt Zielinski
Potosi school board
Open seats: 2
Incumbents: Ben Gavinski and Missy Kliebenstein
Shullsburg school board
Open seats: 2
Incumbents: Chad Teasdale and Jacinda Gunnell
Southwestern school board
Open seats: 3 — one each in areas 2 and 3 and an at-large seat
