SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior fitness friends exercise; 11:30 a.m. lunch.
Blood Drive, noon, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive. To make an appointment, call Sue Schmitt, 563-589-8792, or schedule online at www.bloodcenterimpact.org.
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
Saturday
Dubuque Farmers Market, 7 a.m., near City Hall, 10-13th and Iowa streets.
Electric Vehicle Showcase and Tail Pipe-Free Tail Gate Party, 9 a.m.,Galena (Ill.) Department of Motor Vehicles, 987 Galena Square Drive, parking lot.
Mississippi Trails Hiking Club, meet at 2 p.m. on Camp Street next to Fed Ex, back side of Hy-Vee on Locust Street for a hike at Whitewater Canyon.
Clothes Giveaway, 9 p.m., Dubuque Church of God, 1496 Central Ave. Clothes of all sizes for all ages. All are welcome. Details: The Rev. Kuhn, 563-581-3101.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 7 p.m., Dubuque Driving Range, 10740 U.S. 52.
Elizabeth Mary, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Bryce & Dayton, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St.
The Struts, 8 p.m., Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St.
Charles Walker Band, 9 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
Saturday
“The Lead Miner’s Daughter,” 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Hazel Green (Wis.) Opera House, 2130 Main St.
23rd Anniversary Festival, with Bob Dorr’s Blues Review, 2 p.m., Tabor Home Vineyards and Winery, 3570 67th St., Baldwin, Iowa. Iowa cheeses and barbecue pork sandwiches available; or bring a picnic. (No alcohol can be brought in.)
Music in the Vines, 2 p.m., Galena (Ill.) Cellars Vineyard & Winery, 4746 N. Ford Road.
Adam Beck & Amber Dawn, 6 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Barn Dance, 7 p.m., Mooney Hollow Barn, 12471 U.S. 52, Green Island, Iowa. The Country Tradition Band will play.
Roy Schroedl, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Josh Yeltman, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St.
HTMF (Hoffmann, Troy, Marceau, Flowers), 8 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St., Spirits Bar and Grill.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 9 p.m., Dog House Lounge, 1646 Asbury Road.
Latin Club Night, 9 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
DESTINATIONS
Saturday
Walk with Gen. Grant, 10 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill. Walking tours with Gen. Grant. No reservations are needed. Meet at the hotel lobby.
LIFESTYLE
Saturday
Mat Yoga, 8 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. A traditional gentle moving yoga class. Students should be able to get up and down off the floor. Bring a mat if you have one; if not, a couple of extras will be available.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 1024, 7:30 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. 7:45 a.m. weigh-in, 9 a.m. meeting. Details: 563-588-1546.
Alcoholics Anonymous Living Sober Group, 9 a.m., Dubuque AA, 1646 Asbury Road. Details: 563-557-9196.
Al-Anon, 6:30 p.m., Dubuque Area Intergroup, 1668 Asbury Road. Details: 563-590-0232.
Reformers Unanimous — Addiction Recovery, 7 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 940 Walker St.
Saturday
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Attitude Adjustment Group, 1166 Main St., lower level. Details: 563-557-9196.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road, suite 7. Just the first 164 Pages Group.
Alcoholic Anonymous: The Something New Group, 9 a.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2155 University Ave. Meeting is based on “As Bill Sees It” and the “AA 12 and 12.” Details: 563-663-3631.
Pet Loss Support Group, 11 a.m., Dubuque Regional Humane Society, 4242 Chavenelle Road. Assists people through the grieving process of losing a pet. Free. Open to public.
Al-Anon Saturday Morning AFG, 9 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, rooms 1A and 1B.
Debtors Anonymous, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1H. Money and debt meeting from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., with quiet time for working on numbers from 11:30 to noon. Details: debtorsanonymous.org.
AA Women’s Group, 10:30 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today and Saturday
Fulton Garage Sale, 5-7 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Fulton School Gym, 2540 Central Ave. The last hour of shopping on Saturday everything is free.
Saturday
Outdoor Swap Meet, 8 a.m., Guttenberg (Iowa) Motel, 927 U.S. 52.