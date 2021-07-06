ELIZABETH, Ill. — A record number of people flocked to Elizabeth for the village’s second Freedom Fest on July 1.
Merri Sevey, vice president of Elizabeth Chamber of Commerce and chairperson of Freedom Fest, said the event drew about 2,500 to 3,000 people, according to aerial estimates by the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team. The first Freedom Fest, held in 2019, saw a crowd of about 1,200 attendees.
“It was really the first big event in this area since (the COVID-19 pandemic), so everyone was very happy to be out,” she said.
The event, which was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, featured food vendors, children’s activities, live music, an appearance by the Golden Knights and a fireworks show.
“It was a very patriotic and celebratory event,” Sevey said.