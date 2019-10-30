Firefighters extinguished a blaze early Tuesday inside a grocery store.
The Dubuque Fire Department responded at about 3 a.m. to Aldi, 2160 Holliday Drive.
“When crews arrived, the store was full of smoke,” said fire department Capt. Phil Arensdorf.
Crews forced entry and extinguished a fire in a display freezer on the sales floor, according to a press release from the fire department.
It states that one sprinkler head activated during the fire and the fire damage was contained to two freezers. However, smoke permeated the store.
The cause of the fire is under investigation but appears to have originated in the freezer mechanism from a malfunction. No injuries were reported, and property damage was minimal.
“We quickly extinguished it, but it took a little more time to ventilate,” he said.
Firefighters cleared the scene at about 5:20 a.m.
Arensdorf said he did not have a monetary estimate of damages.
“The freezer is a loss and probably some of the product will have to go,” he said. “The health department was notified to help make the determination.”
The store was closed Tuesday in the wake of the fire, and a statement from Aldi said it will reopen on Saturday, Nov. 2.