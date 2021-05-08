PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. -- Authorities reported that a man was arrested Friday in Iowa after he committed a string of thefts in Wisconsin, including in Prairie du Chien.
Alex R. Vanerp, 27, of Faribault, Minn., was arrested by the Fayette County (Iowa) Sheriff's Department, which also recovered related stolen property.
Authorities reported that Vanerp was responsible for a string of thefts in Richland Center on Thursday night. He allegedly stole one vehicle, then abandoned it when he stole another truck. He then connected tow chains to it and to the door of a hunting outlet store to try to pull it open, but the door "is heavily fortified and Vanerp’s attempt to gain entry was unsuccessful," according to Richland Center police.
Vanerp then entered another unlocked vehicle and stole a handgun from it, police said.
Prairie du Chien police reported that Vanerp later was spotted there, driving a truck pulling a trailer with two stolen lawn tractors on it. He then stole a covered trailer from a Prairie du Chien business and moved the tractors into it.
"The male suspect then stole cash from the local hotel (at which he and a woman were staying) and a computer tower," according to Prairie du Chien police.
They noted that the computer tower was not where footage from the hotel's camera system was stored, so police obtained clear footage of the man.
Vanerp then later was arrested in Fayette County with the stolen trailer, tractors and handgun, police said.