Today through Sunday, Kronshage Park, 1604 Wisconsin Ave., Boscobel, Wis.
8 a.m. to 9 p.m. today and Saturday; 8 a.m. to noon Sunday. Experience what life was like for trappers and fur traders in the 1840s. See knife throwing, bow shooting and flint and steel demonstrations. Black powder shooting competition, games, and food and beverage. Cost: Free. People can camp for the weekend for $25.
Fennimore (Wis.) Fire Department Oktoberfest
Saturday, Fennimore Fire Department, 1070 Eighth St.
11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Beer, brats, burgers and soft pretzels featured at the annual fundraiser. Raffle, silent auction, Guttenberg German Band, DJ and more. Admission: Free. More information: www.fennimore.com/events.
Osborne Heritage Days
Saturday and Sunday, Osborne’s Pioneer Village, 29862 Osborne Road, Elkader, Iowa.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. See the 1880 town of Osborne come alive with old-time food, pioneer demonstrations, live music and contests. Demonstrations include soap making, basketry, woodcrafts, blacksmithing and a printing press. Attend a pioneer church service. Cost: Free. More information: www.claytoncountyconservation.org.
Galena Country Fair
Saturday and Sunday, Grant Park, 625 Park Ave., Galena, Ill.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Live music, more than 100 arts and crafts vendors, children’s games, Irish dance performances, silent auction, raffle, children’s playground, wine and beer gardens, and food and drink. Free parking at three remote lots, with shuttle service to Green Street Plaza every 30 minutes. Cost: $2 suggested donation. More information: www.galenacountryfair.com.
29th Annual Autumn Craft Fair
Saturday and Sunday, River Ridge School, 4141 Route 84 S., Hanover, Ill.
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. More than 100 vendors and artisans selling handcrafted wares. This is an indoor event, and masks are required. Cost: Free admission.