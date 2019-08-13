GALENA, Ill. — Authorities said a man was injured in a motorcycle crash Friday morning in Galena.
Chase Glasgow, 21, of Scales Mound, was taken to Midwest Medical Center in Galena for treatment of minor injuries, according to a report issued Monday by Galena Police Chief Lori Huntington.
It states that Glasgow was turning left from Industrial Park Drive to travel west on U.S. 20 at about 10:20 a.m. Friday when he lost control of his motorcycle.Glasgow was cited with failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.