For the fourth straight year, a rock band known for classic hits will headline a St. Patrick's Day party in Dubuque.
The show sold out during the first three years.
Q Casino and Hotel announced this morning that FireHouse will return to Q Showroom for its annual St. Patrick’s Day party at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 14.
FireHouse is known for hits including “Don’t Treat Me Bad” and “Love of a Lifetime.” The band has sold out its three previous St. Patrick’s Day party performances in Dubuque.
Tickets go on sale at noon today. They start at $29 and can be purchased at QCasinoandHotel.com or at Guest Services inside the casino. Attendees must be at least 21 years old.