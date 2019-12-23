GALENA, Ill. — A longtime Galena High School science teacher died Friday, her family has confirmed.
Sandra “Sandy” Zink, 51, of Stockton, died at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, according to her obituary.
Zink had been airlifted to that hospital following a crash at about 4:55 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 20 east of Galena and west of Williams Drive. The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department reported that Zink’s vehicle was parked on the eastbound shoulder when it went to re-enter the eastbound lane but instead left the roadway and entered a ditch. The vehicle then crashed through a barbed-wire fence, went through a field and crashed into an embankment.
She was taken by ambulance to Midwest Medical Center in Galena before ultimately being airlifted to Iowa City.
In a memorial post on social media, the Galena Federation of Teachers stated that Zink died Friday night from a stroke.
Her obituary noted that she taught science at Galena High “for many years, helping her students not only in the sciences but also in their everyday life to provide them a path to their future.”
The Galena Federation of Teachers also paid tribute to her impact.
“The positive impact that she left on all of her students, both present and past, will not be forgotten,” the post stated. “She led by example and inspired all to always be genuine and to give back to others.”
A celebration of life gathering will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Law-Jones Funeral Home, 107 S. Main St. in Elizabeth.