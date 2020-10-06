EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. – Candidates interested in running for East Dubuque City Council already can start working on their paperwork.
Candidate packets can be picked up at City Hall. Three council seats will be on ballots in April — the Ward I seat held by Delbert Belken, the Ward II seat held by Adam Arling and the Ward III seat held by Dawn Stelpflug. The winners will serve four-year terms.
City Manager Loras Herrig said the packets are available already because the city wanted to allow people to register early if desired.
Any additional questions on the upcoming election can be answered by city staff by calling 815-747-3416.