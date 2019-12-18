At the outset of this week, Dubuque resident Sarah Fairchild had a bleak feeling about the holiday season.
The single mother of three recently suffered a heart attack and spent about a week in an intensive care unit. The health scare was yet another setback for Fairchild, who was struggling to make ends meet and fretting that she couldn’t afford Christmas gifts for her kids.
Her outlook changed in an instant Monday morning, when Fairchild received a phone call from a counselor at Audubon Elementary School in Dubuque.
She was informed that her eldest son had been selected to receive a $100 gift card that had been dropped off by an anonymous donor.
“It is truly a blessing,” Fairchild said. “I think it shows that there is still kindness out there.”
Fairchild’s family is not the only one to benefit from the unnamed donor.
Eighteen students at Audubon and 15 more students at Lincoln Elementary School received the gift cards, each of which is valued at $100 and can be used at Walmart.
Audubon School counselor Jackie Leibold said she communicated with the person who supplied the gifts and that person wished to remain anonymous. The donor did indicate that she is a former Audubon student who, many years ago, was on the receiving end of anonymous gifts.
Her effort to pay it forward has resonated throughout the school.
Audubon Principal Ed Glaser said he cannot recall another instance in which the school received such a gift.
“The holiday season is a pretty amazing time that can bring out the best in people,” he said. “It warms my heart to think that somebody did that.”
Glaser said Audubon did a “random selection” to determine which students would receive the gift cards. Fairchild’s first-grade son, Daniel Lewis, was among the recipients.
The gift card will allow Fairchild to purchase presents for Daniel, as well as his two younger siblings.
When she gives her children the gifts, she will be sure to explain who they came from — even though she doesn’t know the donor’s name.
“Kids aren’t responsible for the situation their parents are in,” Fairchild said. “This helps give them a good Christmas. And it helps them realize there are good people in this world.”
Mike Cyze, chief communication officer for Dubuque Community Schools, said he believes that Lincoln and Audubon were the only schools to receive such gifts.
Both facilities have a high percentage of low-income families.
“Many of the families that we serve are working extremely hard just to be able to pay their bills,” Glaser said. “At the end of the month, they don’t have much left. So a surprise like this makes a big difference.”
Randy Farnum, the principal at Lincoln Elementary School, said his school received 15 $100 gift cards from the anonymous donor.
Lincoln staff members assessed the needs of families within the school to determine who would benefit most from the donation.
“There are many families facing a situation where they have to choose between buying presents or food, and in that situation you have to choose food,” Farnum said. “This might be the thing that gets them over the hump.”
Over the years, Farnum has encountered many area residents who have donated time or resources to Dubuque schools.
The sheer scope of this effort — which offered thousands of dollars and helped more than 30 families — is something he has not seen before.
“We have a lot of generous people in Dubuque, but this was unique,” he said.
Glaser said he does not know the identity of the donor. However, he is certain that many local families appreciate the act of generosity.
“This individual just wanted to make a positive impact on somebody’s holiday season,” he said. “There are some people who want to do the right thing and don’t want anything in return for it.”