Even when life has knocked her down, Julianne Draeger has turned to art for solace and inspiration.
Draeger’s artistic interest was piqued decades ago when she began painting portraits. She has since delved into acrylic painting, Origami and crocheting.
Draeger continues to pursue her artistic passion today, frequently tackling projects within the confines of her rental unit in the Francis Apartments in downtown Dubuque.
The living arrangement marks her third step in the programming offered by Opening Doors, a local nonprofit that aids homeless women and children.
Draeger believes that both the apartment — and the art she creates within — are a testament to the organization’s impact.
“People had never supported my art. They always told me to put that aside and focus on something else,” Draeger recalled. “At Opening Doors, they were my cheerleaders. They encouraged me and accepted me for who I am. I have never experienced that before.”
Draeger first sought help from Opening Doors in 2018. Suffering from a variety of health issues and coming off an abusive relationship, she was struggling to find work and unable to make ends meet.
Today she has rekindled her artistic interests and holds a steady job.
Draeger is one of thousands of individuals who have been lifted up by the nonprofit.
This week marks the 20th anniversary of the opening of the Maria House, the first Opening Doors facility.
In the two decades that have followed, Opening Doors has served more than 3,800 homeless women and children in Dubuque. In 2019 alone, it provided over 11,000 bed nights at Teresa Shelter and Maria House.
But statistics alone cannot tell the organization’s story.
Executive Director Carol Gebhart believes the personal journeys of the organization’s clients underscore its true mission.
“We don’t exist just to offer a safe place to sleep,” she said. “We find out what you need and what your goals are. We are here to meet you where you are and hold your hand.”
Seeds of change
The origins of Opening Doors can be traced back to the fall of 1997, when Dubuque City Council Member Ann Michalski recognized the need for both emergency and transitional housing for women and children.
This need was presented to six local Catholic women’s communities, which ultimately provided the seed money for the project.
Gebhart noted that Sister Helen Huewe, OSF, was “the driving force” behind the effort to make Opening Doors a reality. The role of these Catholic women’s communities is still appreciated to this day.
“It was the sisters that got together and said, ‘We can make this happen’,” Gebhart said. “They did all of the groundwork.”
Opening Doors was established as a nonprofit in June 1999. It opened a transitional housing facility, known as Maria House, on Sept. 25, 2000.
The organization has since introduced a pair of other housing units, which staff members refer to as doorways. Teresa Shelter opened in 2006 and Francis Apartments was introduced in 2017.
Gebhart has served as the organization’s leader for three years.
In that time, she has developed a deeper understanding of homelessness — and a profound appreciation for those who attempt to emerge from its grip.
“Many people think that homelessness looks like a person on the side of the road, holding up a cardboard sign, looking for a handout,” Gebhart said. “These residents that stay here are the hardest-working people I know. And they are desperately trying to build a better life for themselves.”
Gebhart believes the nonprofit’s strength lies in its personalized interactions with residents.
Case managers work closely with clients to map out goals and chart a path forward.
These staff members provide parenting guidance, help clients find employment and provide them with educational opportunities. They also connect clients to therapy and substance abuse services.
Opening Doors employs three-full time administrators, five full-time program staff members and 8 to 12 part-time workers.
The workforce at Opening Doors is generally augmented by a group of volunteers, but COVID-19 has recently forced the organization to press forward without them.
In its two decades of existence, the nonprofit has morphed to meet the needs of local residents.
Program Director Heather LuGrain marvels at the way the program has changed in the decade since she arrived.
“It has really evolved to be wrapped around what they need,” she said. “And it continues to change and evolve because everyone’s needs are different. It’s not about the program; it’s about the person.”
HELPING HANDS
For many people, homelessness sets in when all the other options run out.
Gebhart explained that many people come to Opening Doors after previous living arrangements, such as staying with a relative or friend, become untenable.
All clients start their journey at Teresa Shelter, Gebhart explained.
The facility offers emergency and extended stay services to women and children experiencing homelessness. In the beginning, most clients are focused on their most immediate needs.
“On day one, they are most concerned about getting a meal to eat and a place to stay,” Gebhart said. “As time goes on, they tell us what they really need.”
Teresa Shelter resident Morgan Miller found herself in precisely that situation six months ago.
Miller said she began using drugs when she was a teenager, starting with methamphetamine and eventually using heroin. The recent arrest of her children’s father proved to be a tipping point, convincing Miller that she had to seek help or risk losing what mattered most.
“It got to the point where I had to get it together or I was going to lose my kids,” Miller said. “Losing my kids wasn’t an option in my head.”
At the time of her arrival, Miller had an 8-month old daughter and was pregnant with a second child.
Although she stopped using drugs by the time she arrived at Teresa House, Miller feared that her newfound sobriety would not be sustainable.
“I was scared of going to work. I was scared of losing my kids. I was scared of being sober,” she recalled. “The people at Opening Doors showed me I can live my life without drugs.”
Over the past six months, staff members have helped guide Miller forward.
She frequently attends Narcotics Anonymous meetings and regularly participates in a trauma and grief group. Miller said the programs help her to identify her struggles and cope with them in a healthy way.
She landed a job in the restaurant industry, and the staff at Opening Doors has advised her on how to save money. Miller also started participating in virtual accounting classes at Northeast Iowa Community College.
She gave birth to her second child, a son, in late July. The family of three continues to reside in Teresa Shelter.
Over the past six months, staff members have changed Miller’s perspective on her road to self-improvement, convincing her that her own well-being will have a ripple effect on her entire family.
“When I first came here, all I had was external motivation,” she said. “It was all about my children. But (the staff) changed my perspective.
“There’s something they say a lot around here: You cannot pour from an empty cup. They taught me you have to fill your cup for yourself first, then you can give to your children.”
ENDING THE CYCLE
Clients proceed through the nonprofit’s various doorways at their own pace.
When they are ready to move past Teresa Shelter, they make the move to Maria House, a transitional housing facility that allows residents to remain there for up to two years.
The latest addition to the nonprofit, the Francis Apartments, opened just three years ago.
Located at 1501 Jackson St., the eight units are part of a refurbished school on the Steeple Square campus.
The units offer permanent supportive housing, providing a transition between shelter life and complete independence. Gebhart explained that such a bridge helps address homelessness in the long-term and reduce the frequency with which clients end up back in a shelter.
“This has been proven to end that cycle of homelessness,” Gebhart said.
Kaytie Jess moved into Francis Apartment last year after working her way through the other two “doorways” in the program.
She first arrived at Teresa Shelter in October of 2018 after she “ran out of places to stay” and friends recommended finding a shelter.
Jess said she arrived at the shelter at the tail-end of an emotionally and mentally abusive relationship that had touched nearly every aspect of her life, complicating efforts to land a job and fracturing her relationship with family members.
Staff at Opening Doors helped Jess land a job and have taught her how to budget and save money, a skill that she admits she previously lacked.
Perhaps more importantly, their guidance has changed her outlook on relationships.
“One of the big differences I see in myself today is I am more social,” she said. “I am making friends again and forming relationships.”
WORKING TOGETHER
The leaders at Opening Doors emphasize that collaboration has been critical to the organization’s success.
Multiple local organizations work together to provide the broad base of resources that clients need, forming a whole that is a greater than the sum of its parts.
Amanda Hohmann-Dupont, the regional homeless coordinator for East Central Intergovernmental Association, has observed this collaboration firsthand.
ECIA operates a homeless hotline that communicates with women seeking shelter and connects them with key resources. Hohmann-Dupont said Opening Doors is often the first support system that these people access.
Hohmann-Dupont knows that a client sent to Opening Doors will ultimately be in good hands. She believes the nonprofit’s personalized approach is a big reason for its effectiveness.
“They get to know these individuals,” she said. “They learn about their backstory. They get to know their triggers.”
The longevity of Opening Doors further bolsters its local reputation.
“Some providers have come and gone. Some are newer,” said Hohmann-Dupont. “The staff at Opening Doors has great knowledge about this (homeless) population. They have seen the ups and downs with funding and resources.”
The creation of the Francis Apartments was also the result of a collaborative effort.
Opening Doors has long maintained a presence on the board of Steeple Square, an organization overseeing the revitalization of the historic campus formerly known as the St. Mary’s Parish complex. The rehabilitation of an old school — and the creation of eight subsidized apartment units within Francis Apartments — was part of this broader rehabilitation effort.
John Schmidt, president of the Steeple Square board and chief financial officer at A.Y. McDonald Manufacturing Co., noted that the Steeple Square board supported the Francis Apartments financially and worked with Opening Doors to define the mission.
“It went from an old school to some very nice apartments,” Schmidt said.
He noted that Opening Doors has earned a reputation for delivering results to its clients. This track record has made it easier for residents to support the nonprofit as it embarks on the future.
“They have been great stewards of the funds committed to them,” he said. “I am very confident that whatever they raise will be utilized very wisely and will serve a need.”
FORMING A FAMILY
Over the past two decades, the children who have stayed at Teresa Shelter, Maria House and Francis Apartments have left a defining mark on Opening Doors.
LuGrain is reminded of their presence each time she walks into her office, which is decorated by a vast array of framed children’s artwork.
When these children first arrive at the shelter, staff members often outfit them with a new pair of pajamas, LuGrain said. It’s a small gesture that is meant to bring some comfort during a difficult transition.
“We know that this won’t feel like home to them, but we do everything we can to support them,” LuGrain said. “We hug them and high five them and we try to make a big deal out of the little things.”
The number of children staying in Opening Doors’ housing can ebb and flow, Gebhart said. She noted that children currently account for approximately half of the residents staying in Teresa Shelter.
Employees frequently take the kids on shopping trips and hold pool parties. They also tackle more serious obligations, attending school meetings and keeping in close contact with district officials.
Each resident’s birthday is celebrated and staff members “bend over backwards” to create a warm atmosphere during the holidays.
LuGrain acknowledged that it’s easy to become attached to the children. Saying goodbye can be difficult.
“It is very difficult when a family leaves,” she said. “It’s something I struggle with. But you just try to remember that book that you read them or that little moment you shared together. You remind yourself that you made an impact on their lives and possibly changed it forever.”
ANSWERED PRAYER
Draeger’s first memory of Opening Doors isn’t a pleasant one.
She recalled that she had spent multiple months at another shelter in Dubuque before she was advised to move to Teresa Shelter.
“When they told me to go there, I started crying,” she recalled. “It’s hard to follow rules and it is hard live with other people. I was scared to go through more of that.”
The experience, however, has proven to be a godsend for Draeger, who has benefited in both the short term and long term from the program’s structure and support.
Working with the staff at Opening Doors, Draeger spent time identifying her goals and then mapping out the steps needed to reach them. She continues to meet with her case worker once a week.
The compassion of the team at Opening Doors continues to surprise her.
When a local resident donated a vehicle to Opening Doors, staff members called Draeger and asked if she would be interested in using the car. For Draeger, whose health issues make it difficult to get around, the vehicle has taken the stress out of transportation.
She views her rental unit in the Francis Apartments as a testament to how far she has come.
Draeger used to look upon the apartments in the Millwork District with envy. She always thought that the modern, refurbished units would serve as the perfect backdrop for an artist, but accepted that it was out of her price range.
Today she is embracing her passion in an ideal setting.
“When I first moved in, I couldn’t believe it,” she said. “I thought, ‘My prayer has been answered.”