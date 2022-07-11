Four Mounds Foundation hosts a fundraising music event this week.

Music on the Bluff will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 12 at the Four Mounds Foundation Inn & Conference Center, 4900 Peru Road.

Frank Martin Busch and the Names headline the event. Paige Kizer also performs.

Beer, wine, handmade flavored lemonade, gelato and food will be available.

Parking is $5 per vehicle. Carpooling is encouraged because space is limited.

All proceeds benefit Four Mounds and the HEART program.

