POTOSI, Wis. — Authorities said an intoxicated Platteville man was injured when he rolled his vehicle early Sunday.
Douglas White, 37, was taken by ambulance to Southwest Health in Platteville for treatment of his “non-life-threatening injuries,” according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 3:40 a.m. Sunday on Grant County O in Harrison Township. A press release states that White was driving when he failed to negotiate a curve. His vehicle entered a ditch and rolled, coming to rest on its wheels.
Authorities said White was able to climb out of the vehicle, and a passerby who saw him walking gave him a ride to his parents’ residence.
Authorities were notified of the wreck at about 4:50 a.m., and an ambulance took White to the hospital. He also was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated.