July convictions and deferments in Iowa
District Court of Dubuque County for charges of operating while intoxicated. All are first offenses unless otherwise noted. The first date is the date of arrest; the second is the date of conviction.
- Todd M. Hansel, 49; March 22; July 15.
- Zachary I. Sabers, 25; April 6; July 1.
- Stefan W. Wurster, 34; March 3; July 9.
- Mitchell C. Billmeyer, 26; April 20; July 9.
- Timothy J. Connery, 32; March 2; July 5.
- Kristina E. Craig, 35; June 23; July 9.
- Russell J. Droessler, 56; March 23; July 10.
- William L. Durr II, 55; June 10; July 11; third offense.
- Kyler D. Gladwin, 20; May 14; July 2.
- Zachary O. Hallahan, 21; May 23; July 15.
- Reginald D. Harland, 51; March 29; July 2.
- Dustin L. Kohnen, 23; June 24; July 1.
- Chad A. Schumacher, 31; Dec. 23; July 8; second offense.
- Jonathan D. Sendt, 32; March 17; July 10.
- Scott T. Sheldon, 56; Dec. 26; July 9.
- Mark L. Dunkel, 36; Aug. 9, 2017; July 9; third offense.