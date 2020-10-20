A few years back, Mike Bryson listened to a speech from the director of a new Dubuque organization.
The speaker, Josh Jasper, recounted his past as a U.S. Marine and his time working for the Los Angeles Police Department.
But eventually, Jasper decided to trade his career on the West Coast in order to return to eastern Iowa, a path that eventually led to the creation of Resources Unite.
Bryson decided he, too, wanted to give back and assist Jasper, who was working to help so many in Dubuque. Bryson recruited a team of his employees from the Lowe’s store in Dubuque and got to work.
The team painted walls at the new Resources Unite office, added carpet and did a complete makeover to the inside of the building — all for free, said Jasper, the executive director of Resources Unite.
“He is the first to reach out and say, ‘I’ve got the materials,’” he said. “He is pretty amazing. This is volunteering. It’s not his job.”
Jasper said he has known Bryson for four years and has seen him go out of his way to help anyone he can.
“On a weekly basis, he is reaching out and saying, ‘What’s going on with people needing things?’” Jasper said. “When COVID started, he was the first to donate (personal protective equipment), not only to us, but to other places.”
Jasper said Bryson doesn’t have enough resources to do everything or help everyone, but he uses what he has to make a difference.
“He is an incredible community advocate,” Jasper said. “He is like, ‘What can I do?’ He is just one of the most genuine human beings in the world. When you are around him, he is present. He genuinely loves others.”
When Bryson moved back to Dubuque years ago, he met Janice Cradith during a meeting centered around diversity in Dubuque. He quickly connected with Cradith and saw how much she did to help others in the area.
Like years before when Bryson was inspired by Jasper’s speech, Cradith became Bryson’s muse to do more.
“I’ve seen her do Christmas presents for folks that had no family in the area,” Bryson said. “She is literally one of the most giving people I have ever met. She also was a foster grandparent. That was something she really loved.”
Recently, Bryson went to see Cradith and found her ill at her home but was quick to get her the care she needed and remained by her side in the hospital.
“He has become what would be a full-time medical advocate,” Jasper said. “She wouldn’t be with us if it wasn’t for Mike.”
Bryson said throughout his years of volunteer work, he has made lifelong friends and has used the passion and commitment others have inspired in him to make a difference.
“It is important for me to show my kids the values that I have,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if there is a skill that I have — not everyone has the same skill set, but they have a skill set, and they can use that to benefit others.”