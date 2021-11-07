A Dubuque woman is running the New York City Marathon today for the first time, dedicating every step to her 10-year-old “hero.”
Melinda Howard has been running and competing in marathons and ultra marathons for a decade, after getting into the hobby to improve her health.
Seven years ago, she began participating in the “I Run 4” program, which matches runners with people who have health complications and cannot run themselves.
“I had been so focused on trying to drop the weight, and I needed a way to shift my focus and make it about something,” she said.
Through the program, Howard was paired with Aiden Smith, now 10, who lives outside of Detroit. Aiden, who was 3 when Howard was paired with him, has numerous health complications after being born prematurely at 24 weeks.
“It’s mind boggling the number of medical challenges he’s been overcoming,” Howard said. “This kid is a warrior. I’ve come to respect him so much and his will to live over these last seven years that he’s my hero.”
Howard has met Aiden and his parents, Michael and Andrea Smith, three times in person since participating in the “I Run 4” program, though Howard said they talk or message each other nearly every day.
Michael Smith even ran a 5K with Howard during one of her visits to Detroit, pushing Aiden along with him so Aiden also could be a 5K finisher.
Howard said every training and race she does is dedicated to Aiden.
“I don’t run for me anymore. That was my promise to him: ‘I will run for you, because I know you can’t,’” she said. “It was a commitment. As far as I’m concerned, I’ll run as far as I can until my body gives out.”
She said the New York City Marathon also serves as training for a 60-mile race she plans to run in March, shortly after her 60th birthday.
Chris Howard, Melinda’s husband, said he was a runner and competed in marathons before his wife got into running. When she ran her first marathon in 2013, he ran his last.
He said he has enjoyed watching his wife compete in many races over the years, noting that her connection with Aiden’s family has brought more meaning to the sport.
“That’s one of the ways she’s taken (running) in a different direction than I ever had,” he said. “She’s really added a lot that benefits people.”
Melinda Howard said Aiden will especially be in her thoughts during her race today, as he is in the hospital.
Two years ago, she said, Aiden had the left hemisphere of his brain removed, as uncontrollable seizures were originating there. While the procedure helped, Aiden recently has been having multiple seizures a day.
“He’s been in intensive care. It’s a really tough thing,” Howard said. “... I want to be able to soak it (the marathon) all in, so I can tell him all about it.”