Police said one person was injured Oct. 17 when a driver failed to yield, causing a crash in Dubuque.
Diya M. Luckett, 20, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment, according to a crash report obtained Saturday.
The crash occurred at about 3:45 p.m. Oct. 17 at the intersection of Pasadena Drive and Hillcrest Road. The report states that Luckett was southbound on Pasadena Drive and stopped at a stop sign at the intersection. She then failed to yield and crashed into Dalton M. Avenarius, 19, of Dubuque, who was westbound on Hillcrest.
Luckett was cited with failure to obey a stop sign, failure to provide proof of financial liability and failure to have a valid driver’s license.