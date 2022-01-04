Sorry, an error occurred.
DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- The Dyersville Fire Department has a new chief.
The department voted to recommend promoting First Assistant Chief Jeremy Honkomp to the position. City Council members this week approved the recommendation, and Honkomp was sworn in.
Honkomp has been with the fire department since 2005 and has held several titles.
He takes over the chief position from Allan Wessels, who had been the Dyersville fire chief for 10 years.
"I see this as a very opportune time to allow a younger person with a new vision to keep Dyersville Fire Department vibrant and steadily moving forward," Wessels said in a letter to council members.
In related moves, Jim Wessels was promoted from second assistant chief to first assistant chief, and Tim Deutmeyer moved up from the equipment captain position to second assistant chief.
