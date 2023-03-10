Pave the Way Testing Day
Tami Muehring (left) hands out a calculator to Joel Ostola, a student at Hempstead High School, during Dubuque Community Schools' Pave the Way Testing Day at Grand River Center in Dubuque on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

 JESSICA REILLY

The number of Dubuque students graduating from public high schools in four years saw a slight increase last year, though state data shows that impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic continue to linger.

Dubuque Community School District’s four-year graduation rate was 82.4% in 2022, according to data recently released by the Iowa Department of Education. That’s up from 81.9% in 2021 but down from 88.5% in 2019. Members of the Class of 2022 would have been sophomores when the pandemic began.

