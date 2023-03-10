The number of Dubuque students graduating from public high schools in four years saw a slight increase last year, though state data shows that impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic continue to linger.
Dubuque Community School District’s four-year graduation rate was 82.4% in 2022, according to data recently released by the Iowa Department of Education. That’s up from 81.9% in 2021 but down from 88.5% in 2019. Members of the Class of 2022 would have been sophomores when the pandemic began.
“Because graduation rates are a ninth, tenth, eleventh and twelfth grade culmination, we’re not going to see it rebound overnight,” said Mark Burns, the district’s executive director of secondary education. “It’s a four-year effort.”
Other districts saw a variety of trends, with some districts returning to or exceeding pre-pandemic numbers while others continue to look for ways to bolster student success. Statewide, the four-year public school graduation rate was 89.9% in 2022.
That figure was 87.3% in Illinois. Statewide graduation data for 2022 has not yet been released in Wisconsin.
Slight bump, but room for improvement
Dubuque Community Schools had been experiencing a slight decline in its four-year graduation rate for several years, according to state data, but that drop accelerated with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last year’s 82.4% four-year graduation rate showed gains over 2021, though it still was lower than the 88.5% in 2019 and the 89.68% in 2017.
To increase graduation rates, Burns said, the district plans to continue emphasizing its “multi-tiered system of support.” Through that process, teachers and staff identify students who are struggling and create plans to address any issues the student might be facing.
Another major focus will be on increasing attendance, which can correlate to student success and graduation readiness. Around 26% of Dubuque Community Schools students were chronically absent last school year, compared to 12.9% of students who fell into that category in the 2018-2019 year.
“We’re really focused on trying to make sure our students are in class at the rate they need to be,” Burns said. “... We have a whole packet of things we can do (to help with that), but the easiest thing to do is establish strong relationships in and out of the classroom (so students want to come to school).”
There are disparities in graduation rates across students of different racial groups in the district. White students in Dubuque had a four-year graduation rate of 88.7% for 2022, in comparison to 57.7% of Black students and about 26.3% of students with Pacific Islander heritage.
Burns said the district is aware of those discrepancies and is working to find ways to address the issue. One way the district hopes to do so is increasing the availability and diversity of mentoring options and student groups for minority students.
He pointed to clubs or groups such as the Dubuque district’s Black Excellence Associations and Pacific Islander club as two ways students can find support and camaraderie necessary for students to feel connected to the school environment.
Other area schools show mixed results
Other area districts also are working to bolster graduation rates after the pandemic. Bellevue Community School District saw a 92.3% four-year graduation rate last year, up from 91.1% in 2021 but down from 98.3% in 2019 and 93.75% in 2017.
Superintendent Tom Meyer said the district was happy to see an increase in the number of students graduating in four years but that there still was work to be done. He said the district is focusing on identifying at-risk students early and finding ways to bolster their educational support.
“Obviously, the goal is to have 100% of our students graduate in four years,” he said.
Other districts returned to or even exceeded pre-pandemic graduation rates last year through a variety of approaches. Western Dubuque Community School District had a 2022 four-year graduation rate of 99.6%, equal to the 2021 rate and up from 98.6% in 2019 and 97.15% in 2017.
Cascade Junior/Senior High School Principal Ryan Fritz attributed that success to the district’s emphasis on proactively addressing any academic issues a student might have with the goal that students pass every class the first time they take it.
He also pointed to the district’s alternative education program, through which teachers at Western Dubuque High School offer an alternative learning environment for district students who need one while also ensuring they meet educational benchmarks.
“We do have some opportunities to fill in any gaps, … but I think the biggest thing is just communication and working with parents and students to develop a plan that ensures student success,” Fritz said.
Area private schools also boasted high graduation rates, with Wahlert Catholic High School in Dubuque, Beckman Catholic High School in Dyersville, Marquette Catholic Schools in Bellevue and Tri-State Christian School in Asbury all reporting 100% four-year graduation rates for 2022.
“The 100% graduation rate is something that we stand behind with such pride,” said Wahlert Principal Mariah Reeves. “All means all for us, and … we want to ensure that every student who crosses the threshold each morning not only completes school but graduates with the ability to enter life after high school.”
