A Dubuque medical-care provider has launched a social-services resource tool.
“Together We Care” is available from UnityPoint Health-Dubuque.
The free online tool provides information on food, housing, transportation and employment assistance.
Users search for services by zip code or category and are connected with area organizations.
It is available by visiting TogetherWeCare.UnityPoint.org.
