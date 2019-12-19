Dubuque police are urging motorists to be vigilant this holiday season in the wake of recent vehicle break-ins.
According to a press release, police received reports of three vehicle burglaries similar in nature in the early-evening hours of Dec. 10.
Each case involved a person or people breaking a side window to steal a purse or a bag inside while the vehicle was parked in a parking lot.
With the arrival of the holiday season, many will leave vehicles unattended in large parking lots to shop, dine or work out. Police urge motorists to:
• Make sure the vehicle’s doors are locked, and the windows are secured.
• Never leave a vehicle running and unattended with the keys inside.
• Never leave an unsecured firearm in a parked vehicle.
• Do not leave valuables in a vehicle. If you must, at least hide them from public view or place purses, bags, and electronics in the trunk.
• If possible, park in well-lit areas.
• Contact the police immediately if a vehicle has been burglarized, and contact a financial institution or credit card company as soon as possible if any credit or debit cards or checks were stolen.
• Remove garage door openers from the vehicle when leaving it unattended.