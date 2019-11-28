Katie Gudenkauf was chatting with friends and family during an indoor soccer game in March at Clarke University when a shout for help got their attention.
“Someone yelled that (a player) had collapsed,” Gudenkauf said.
Her actions, along with those of some friends, helped save the life of Jake Tebbe, 39, of Asbury, Iowa.
“I think about how lucky I really am,” Tebbe said Wednesday. “It had to line up the way it did, or it would be a completely different story.”
Gudenkauf, 26, of Dubuque, will be honored during halftime of the Hy-Vee Heroes Game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Nebraska Cornhuskers in Lincoln on Friday, Nov. 29. She has been named a “Citizen Hero” by the American Red Cross for her life-saving efforts.
“There were a lot of people involved (in the life-saving measures),” Tebbe said. “For her to represent all of them is awesome. She is a great person and totally deserving.”
Gudenkauf said she doesn’t consider herself a hero.
“It’s hard to think of it like that,” she said. “I’m a family nurse practitioner, and they train you for things that happen like this. There isn’t a situation where I wouldn’t go help someone.”
Gudenkauf and Tebbe are both Clarke graduates. She is a nurse practitioner at Grant Regional Community Clinics in Lancaster and Potosi, Wis. He is the band director at Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School in Dubuque.
In a video produced by Clarke, Tebbe describes his experiences at the soccer game on March 3.
“There’s an indoor soccer league, and I was playing with my team there,” Tebbe said in the video. “I started the game, and six, seven minutes in, I pulled myself out because I needed a break. Next thing I know, I was trying to catch my breath.
“I couldn’t catch my breath, and I woke up in the emergency room. That’s about what I remember.”
Gudenkauf was attending the soccer doubleheader with some friends to cheer on her husband Wesley’s team in the first game. Tebbe’s collapse occurred in the second game.
Alerted to the medical crisis on the court, Gudenkauf and friends Becky Noethe, also a nurse, and Becky’s daughter Ally Noethe headed for Tebbe. One of Tebbe’s teammates had started CPR.
“No one really knew what had happened,” Gudenkauf said.
She sent Ally Noethe to find an automated external defibrillator, and Gudenkauf used it to shock Tebbe a couple of times before paramedics arrived on the scene.
“By the time he left the building, he had a pulse,” Gudenkauf said.
Tebbe has continued his recovery from the episode and is doing well.
Molly Weigel, clinic manager at Grant Regional Community Clinics, said the staff is proud of Gudenkauf’s life-saving efforts.
“Katie has been a wonderful addition to our team,” Weigel said. “She joined us last year. She has a strong commitment to providing exceptional health care services.”
In Lincoln, Gudenkauf and her family will be joined by the family of James Wilke, of Columbus, Neb.
Nebraska’s “Citizen Hero,” Wilke helped save a stranded motorist from rising floodwaters near his farm with a tractor in March, according to a press release from the Red Cross.
Gudenkauf and Wilke each were nominated earlier this year for the hero recognition.
Katie and Wesley Gudenkauf, as well as their parents, will travel to the game.
“Everyone but me (is a Hawkeye fan) – go Badgers,” Katie Gudenkauf said. “Well, I will be sporting some black and gold that day.”