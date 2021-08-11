DYERSVILLE, Iowa --- Dwier Brown has spent the last couple of days autographing boxes of corn flakes.
He was in the produce section at Hy-Vee the other day for a promotion for Field of Dreams Corn Flakes when a man broke into tears explaining how much one of his movie roles meant to him and his brother.
For Brown, an actor who has competed for roles against Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, it’s a five-minute sliver of screen time in “Field of Dreams” that has defined his career.
Brown delivers the now-famous line, “Is this Heaven?” during his portrayal of John Kinsella, the deceased father of protagonist Ray Kinsella, in the classic movie that was filmed in rural Dyersville.
He said he was among the final choices against Cruise for the lead role in “Risky Business” and lost out to Pitt for a spot in “Thelma and Louise.”
“I can’t help but think on some level that I’m just lucky,” Brown said Wednesday during a tour of the temporary stadium adjacent to the movie site that will host a game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees on Thursday night. “I didn’t get those parts, and not to say that I could have been Tom Cruise or Brad Pitt, but this is the part I got. Five minutes, and if I’m going to give myself a hard time for missing out on those parts, I have to at least allow myself that I got this one.”
“It’s taken me a while to take pride in the fact that this was an accomplishment of mine. And the fact that it’s lasted this many years is just unbelievable. I have friends who had much more successful movie careers, but they’re not doing interviews 33 years later about the significance of a role they had in their movies.”
Brown certainly has been drawn to the movie site and has been a regular visitor in recent years. He also owns property in Dyersville.
But he wasn’t exactly on board when MLB first announced that a game would be played at the Field of Dreams.
“There were mixed feelings at the beginning, like is this going to spoil the ambiance of this kind of mystical place that has been such an important part of my life? But seeing it today, with the corn tall and they’ve got the music playing as you’re walking through the corn maze, to me, it’s very much like the feeling I had in 1988, the first day on the set when they drove down that driveway and I saw this baseball field in the middle of a cornfield,” he said.
“Now, Field of Dreams has become so ubiquitous that we don’t think too much of a baseball field in a cornfield. But then, it was this little dream that was in a tiny novella by a guy (W.P. Kinsella) who was born in Canada and went to school in Iowa, and it was magical and very unusual. And now it’s become so ingrained in our souls that. ... I want to see batting practice. I want to see the first guy who jacks one into the corn.”
Brown’s role in the movie might have been small, but the impact felt by viewers was anything but.
As John Kinsella gets set to walk into the corn and return from the imagined heaven of Iowa at the end of the movie, Ray Kinsella stops and says, “Hey, Dad, wanna have a catch?”
The two toss the ball back and forth in a scene that has become an iconic part of the film’s lore.
It’s that moment that resonates with Brown -- and fathers and sons across the country.
“My father died 36 days before I came to shoot this movie, so I have a lot more of my own personal emotions tied up in it,” Brown said. “I was at the Hy-Vee, in the middle of the produce section and some guy starts tearing up because he and his brother lost their dad when they were 4 years old. There’s this guy who’s 6-(foot-)4 and in his 60s, and he’s tearing up.
“It touches right where I lost my dad, so to me, it’s just this wonderful thing that keeps me in touch with my dad. And I hope for everybody else, if you take a second and think about your dad and your eyes get teary, that’s a beautiful thing. Especially coming out of a movie that was shot 33 years ago. That’s a real positive legacy.”