Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Authorities said a fire destroyed a home Saturday night outside Dubuque.
Fire departments from Key West, Bernard and Centralia/Peosta responded at approximately 9:09 p.m. to a structure fire at 8216 Wildlife Ridge, according to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department.
A press release states that all of the home’s occupants had evacuated the residence prior to the arrival of firefighters.
Two occupants were treated and released for smoke inhalation.
The fire started in the basement and spread throughout the residence.
“The residence is considered a total loss with an estimated $750,000 damage,” according to the release.
Authorities said the cause of the fire has not yet been determined but is not considered suspicious.
