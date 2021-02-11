Police said one person was injured when she passed out and her vehicle struck a parked vehicle Tuesday in Dubuque.
Danielle L. Abitz, 49, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of her injuries, according to a Dubuque police report obtained Wednesday.
The crash occurred in the 1000 block of South Grandview Avenue at about 8:50 a.m. Tuesday. Police said Abitz was northbound when she passed out. Her vehicle drifted to the right and struck a legally parked vehicle.
The report indicates that there was no citation issued.