A man is suing the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department, the sheriff and a deputy, alleging that he suffered severe injuries in jail due to use of excessive force.
Cory A. Conway, 38, recently filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Iowa against the sheriff’s department, Sheriff Joe Kennedy and Deputy Lucas Pothoff.
In the suit, Conway states that jail officials violated his constitutional rights “by using excessive force against him while he (was) in the midst of a mental health crisis.”
Kennedy declined to comment on the lawsuit but said it had been months since Conway’s attorneys have communicated with the department. Conway’s attorney, Nathan Mundy, could not be reached for comment Monday.
Court documents state that Conway was arrested on a charge of first-degree arson for starting a fire on Feb. 3, 2021, at Pine Terrace Apartments, 2289 Chaney Road. He later pleaded guilty to a lesser-included charge of reckless use of fire.
Conway was given a deferred judgment and sentenced to two years of probation in the case. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged.
Conway spent a week at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center’s psychiatry unit following his arrest, the lawsuit states. He then was taken into custody at Dubuque County Jail on Feb. 11.
On Feb. 23, Conway began to have “(post-traumatic stress disorder) flashbacks and suicidal thoughts,” the suit states.
Conway is a military veteran and has been diagnosed with PTSD, and documents allege that he did not have access to any medications to manage his PTSD while at the jail.
“Prior to Conway’s PTSD episode on February 23rd, 2021, (the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department) ignored and untreated Conway’s obvious psychological needs, to the point (where) Conway’s mental health status deteriorated and he committed self-harm,” the complaint states. “... Deputies only response and treatment for these observations was to verbally assure Conway that he was going to be okay.”
Conway told Pothoff that he was having suicidal thoughts on Feb. 23, the suit states. Conway then began banging his head against a table and fell to the floor.
The complaint alleges that Pothoff tried to keep Conway on the floor by grabbing him in a “body lock” from behind.
“While Deputy Pothoff had control over Conway, he pivoted his foot and shifted his weight to act (in) a slingshot maneuver and perform a body throw over his hip to sling Conway,” the complaint states. “This act, the body throw over his hip, caused Conway to be slammed back down to the floor.”
Conway tried to brace himself during the fall, but the impact snapped his wrist, “causing his wrist bone to protrude out of the skin,” documents state.
Conway was taken to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center following the incident, documents state. His injuries included “an open fracture, left arm deformity, puncture site with blood coming out and a goose egg on the right side of his forehead.”
Conway was transferred on Feb. 24 to the Department of Veterans Affairs in Iowa City, where he was put in psychiatric inpatient care. On March 5, he was transferred to the Department of Veterans Affairs in Des Moines for further treatment, and he began a residential treatment program on April 21.
Conway is seeking a jury trial in the suit, though no future court dates have been set.
“Conway’s injuries were preventable, and he is entitled to recover for his pain and suffering,” documents state. “... In addition, defendants’ violations of Conway’s constitutional and common law rights were so cruel and malicious and evinced such a total and reckless disregard for his physical and mental safety and those rights, that plaintiff Conway is entitled to recover punitive damages from defendants in order to deter such conduct in the future.”
No response documents have been filed in court yet on behalf of Dubuque County, Kennedy or Pothoff, though a summons was issued to all named defendants on Monday.