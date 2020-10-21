Dubuque Main Street handed out its annual business awards this week.

The nine winners were unveiled during a virtual awards ceremony. 

The winners were: 

  • Outstanding retail (expansion) -- The Midwest Girl, 898 Jackson St.
  • Outstanding hospitality-COVID-19 impacted development: Wicked Dame, 214 W. First St.
  • Best adaptive reuse: Marita Theisen Childcare Center at Steeple Square, 1584 White St.
  • Best total building rehabilitation: The Driftless, 168 E. 10th St.
  • Best facade improvement project: Central Avenue Mercantile, 1902 Central Ave.
  • Best public improvement project: City of Dubuque government for Central Avenue improvements
  • Best upper story/rear facade development: CSM Consulting, 1838 Central Ave.
  • Best special event: United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States' Over the Edge
  • Best COVID-19 pivot (organization): Dubuque Farmers' Market

