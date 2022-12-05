MANCHESTER, Iowa — A split Dubuque County Board of Supervisors recently approved a permit application for repowering a wind farm in the county.
Supervisors Pete Buschmann and Jeff Madlom approved the request from Greenbacker Capital to repower the Elk Wind turbines, located between Edgewood and Greeley. Supervisor Shirley Helmrichs voted against the application.
Justin Fike, investments consultant with Greenbacker, said the company requested nine variances for the wind farm, with most being variances to the original setback requirement. The company submitted the application in April, and Fike said it since has worked with landowners and the county on the variances.
He reported that the company has agreements in place with 19 of the 21 landowners involved with the project. He said if agreements can’t be reached with the two remaining landowners, no updates will be made to the turbines on those properties.
“Our permit request today does not take away the rights of those two landowners,” he said.
Madlom addressed all landowners not being on board.
“We agreed as a board that all landowners would be on board with this,” he said. “I’m concerned with approving this with two not on board.”
Therese Hart-Beswick said she and her husband, Robert, were among the landowners not on board. The couple bought their farm after the existing turbine agreement was in place.
“We don’t want to stop others from reaping the financial benefit from this, but we aren’t there yet,” she said. “Justin has been very good about answering our questions. We might do something different with our land. But what we do, we don’t want it to affect what other landowners do.”
Helmrichs expressed concern about communication.
“Do Greenbacker owners ever come down and meet the landowners?” she asked Fike.
Fike told her the company has a team that comes out to meet landowners.
“My trust level is way down when it comes to wind companies,” Helmrichs said. “I need to see it in writing.”
Helmrichs asked Fike if the company would submit to a noise study on the turbine blades and make the finding available to the public. Fike said the company would agree to a noise study of 30 days, with numbers reflecting noise levels every hour and would make the information available to the public.
In addition, Greenbacker agreed to supplement the current requirements for decommissioning by agreeing to have a decommissioning study done every five years, place 150% of the estimated cost of decommissioning into each bond amount and agree to maintain an “A” rating on the bond.
