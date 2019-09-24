Police said a man used a knife to pick a lock, then sexually assaulted an underage girl he knew in Dubuque.
Anthony L. Carroll, 28, no permanent address, was arrested at 9:10 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Jackson Street on a charge of third-degree sexual abuse. He is scheduled to make an appearance in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County this morning.
Court documents made available Monday state that Carroll went to police on Aug. 22 to report that a girl who was then younger than 15 had threatened to report that he raped her.
“Carroll wanted to tell police about this in case it was reported,” documents state.
Police reached out to the girl and her mother. The girl reported that on Aug. 20, Carroll used a butter knife to pick the lock on her bedroom door, then sexually assaulted her, documents state. She said, “Carroll has done this multiple times in the past but has paid her to stay quiet about it.”
Carroll denied sexually abusing the girl, but court documents state that his DNA was found at the scene in connection with the sexual assault.
Lab results were received on Sept. 9, and an arrest warrant was issued on Sept. 17.