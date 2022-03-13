PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Ainsley Noble aims to pass along the encouragement and the example of leadership to younger Platteville High School students, just as older students once encouraged her.
“Get involved in what you’re passionate about,” said Ainsley on her advice to other students. “Find your place and give your whole heart to it, and don’t let being afraid stop you.”
Ainsley has logged well over 50 community service hours for each of her four years of high school, primarily through her involvement in 4-H and FFA. She said she has been active in 4-H for 12 years and FFA for four years.
All of her work was recognized recently by Platteville Regional Chamber, which awarded her the Junior Community Spirit Award.
“It was shocking,” Ainsley said. “I didn’t expect it. It was really cool.”
She is the Platteville High School FFA president, having previously served as vice president her sophomore and junior years. She noted that she has had a connection to agriculture her whole life, as she grew up and still lives on a farm between Platteville and Lancaster.
“Being able to see other people find their place in the (FFA) organization is great because I was able to find my niche in agriculture,” she said.
Platteville High School Principal Jacob Crase said one of Ainsley’s most notable community service moments occurred last year, after the COVID-19 pandemic prompted a temporary pause on field trips for students.
Ainsley, along with other FFA leaders, helped organize a petting zoo at Neal Wilkins Early Learning Center, bringing the field trip to the preschool and kindergarten students there. The FFA group taught the younger students about the animals, which included typical farm animals and even a zebra.
“For those students, it was the highlight of their year,” Crase said.
Ainsley said the petting zoo was also a highlight in her community service.
“I reached out to the teachers to see if they wanted to do it again, and they were ecstatic,” she said.
Ainsley also said she enjoyed helping plant a garden for a local nursing home, as well as recently making Valentine’s Day cards for nursing home residents.
“A small act like that can mean so much to them, especially around holidays,” she said.
In addition to FFA and 4-H, Ainsley also has been involved in her high school’s student council, has managed the girls basketball team and is a member of National Honor Society.
Ainsley will take her passion for agriculture with her following graduation. In the fall, she will attend University of Wisconsin-River Falls to pursue an agricultural education degree.
Crase said Ainsley’s future as a teacher and FFA advisor will be a great way to continue her service and strong leadership.
“When it comes to leadership, Ainsley has the same mentality that I have, which is about how to get more people involved and how to help others,” he said.