A tiny house built by Dubuque Community Schools students now awaits a buyer.
Over the past two years, students in the district’s Alternative Learning Center program have worked on the 160-square-foot home alongside industry professionals as part of their coursework.
Now, officials from the Foundation for Dubuque Public Schools are selling the tiny house to raise funds for future project-based learning initiatives in the district.
“As a whole, we are very pleased with being able to produce something of this quality and also to get our students a taste of the trades and see if that was a field they would maybe want to enter,” said Amy Unmacht, executive director of the foundation.
The house is outfitted with high-quality roofing and siding designed to weather Midwest winters, along with an installed solar array, heating and cooling, plumbing and electricity and onboard water and waste storage, Unmacht said.
It is also built on a trailer so it can be moved from place to place and contains a loft storage area with about 49 square feet of space.
Because students were not on campus this spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they weren’t able to complete the interior of the home, Unmacht said. The buyer would need to complete work such as installing cabinetry and appliances, though all the items needed to finish the interior have already been purchased.
“It would be best for someone who is able to do some of that work on it, and that’s one reason why we’re selling it at the price we are, because there is some work, but everything has been purchased and will be sold with the tiny house,” Unmacht said.
The current asking price for the house is $18,000, Unmacht said, noting that between time, material and monetary donations, the total investment in the structure is more than $33,000. Because that investment came via donations, however, all of the funds raised will go to the foundation to support future district projects.
Students in the ALC program constructed the tiny house over the past two school years, plus work on the design phase of the project in the year before construction started, said Chris Oberhoffer, the assistant principal who oversees the ALC. The program serves 11th- and 12th-graders considered at risk of dropping out of school and offers an alternative to traditional high schools.
Oberhoffer said that through the project, his students had the opportunity to work alongside industry professionals to learn about different lines of work as they built the house. The project helped students get excited about their work and connect their classroom learning with real-world opportunities, he said.
“That just brought a whole other level of experiences for these students,” Oberhoffer said.
More information about purchasing the tiny house is available by contacting Unmacht at 563-588-2700 or amyu@dbqfoundation.org.