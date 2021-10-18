Sue Kearns removed the vinyl siding on her newly purchased duplex on Sunday to reveal the original wood underneath.
It dates to 1873 when the building was constructed in an Italianate vernacular style. The beams were solid, and she knew that, with restoration, the duplex’s old bones could withstand decades’ more use.
“It’s like rescuing a kitten or a puppy,” she said. “You fall in love; you get attached. You give it all your tender love and care.”
Kearns, a Dubuque resident, a retired information technology professional and self-taught preservationist, is undertaking her fifth restoration.
The duplex at 360 E. 16th St. in Dubuque’s Washington Neighborhood was the site of a weekend wood restoration workshop overseen by Bob Yapp, an expert and former host of “About Your House.” Nearly 20 people participated.
Dubuque is ripe with historic buildings in structurally sound condition but in need of maintenance, said Duane Hagerty, CEO of Heritage Works.
“There is a wide gap between good housing and really poor housing,” he said. “These types of projects where they are renovating these older homes will provide good, affordable housing for people in this neighborhood.”
Heritage Works planned the free event to introduce local contractors, homeowners and tradespeople to specialized woodworking skills, knowledge of which is splintering much like the historic structures that restoration experts hope to preserve.
Restoration of old buildings plays a crucial role in sustainability, as the production of new building materials contributes mightily to the world’s pollution and climate change crises, Yapp said.
“When they burned all the coal to run the mills to make the wood and the kilns, that pollution was already (created) in the 1800s,” he said. “To ignore that is an environmental nightmare.”
Landfills are filling up with construction and demolition debris. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimated that 600 million tons were generated in 2018, more than twice the amount of solid waste generated by municipalities.
Workshop participants filled rotting sections of wooden siding with epoxy, then applied primer atop the boards. Later, the public was invited to join an architectural walking tour of the Washington Neighborhood.
Kearns hopes to complete her restoration by the winter of 2022 and estimates she will have invested about $150,000. She might move into the residence herself or rent the entire property.
The duplex is within walking distance of the Millwork District, and she envisions a young tenant taking up residence while employed at the Dupaco Community Credit Union offices at East 10th and Jackson streets.
“We talk about building community,” Kearns said. “These (buildings) were the original community. They had their restaurants. Their grocery stores were in their neighborhood. Their neighborhood bars were here. They could walk to work.”