LANCASTER, Wis. — When the short alarm went off last week indicating a 911 call had come into the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, dispatcher Tyler Kirschbaum briefly adjusted his headset and answered the call.
Instead of someone calling in with information about a car crash or fire, however, Kirschbaum was met with silence followed by the quick click of someone hanging up, a sound that has become all too familiar for area dispatchers.
When Kirschbaum called the number back to try to reach the caller, he was told, unsurprisingly, that it had been an accidental dial.
“That’s what happens,” Kirschbaum said. “(The caller) was very apologetic. He saw the call had started and panicked and just hung up.”
Since the start of this year, the Grant County Sheriff’s Department and other area agencies have reported a major uptick in the number of accidental 911 calls coming into call centers.
The calls clog emergency lines, area officials report, taking time and resources away from legitimate crises and wearing on dispatchers’ patience. For each hang-up call, dispatchers call the number back or send a text to try to make contact.
If those attempts are unsuccessful, dispatchers might have to send an officer or deputy to the location of the call — if available — to check things out in case a true emergency has occurred.
“Anymore, the normal response to us answering a 911 call is dead air and an open line and us having to track down what happened,” Kirschbaum said. “There might be one in 20 of these hang-ups that are legitimate, but that one in 20 needs to be checked up on.”
This year, Grant County dispatchers have fielded more than 2,400 accidental calls. That number was just under 2,000 for the entirety of 2022.
Other agencies are reporting similar issues in Lafayette County, Wis.; Dubuque and Delaware Counties in Iowa and Jo Daviess County in Illinois. Jackson County, Iowa, officials could not be reached.
Dubuque Emergency Communications Manager Mark Murphy said most misdials come in without the caller even knowing a call has been made. The center received 4,874 hang-up calls in the first five months of 2023, a 77% increase from the same time frame last year.
Many smartphones have an automatic SOS feature meant to dial 911 when the phone senses sudden movements associated with emergencies such as car crashes or serious falls that could render the user unable to manually call for help.
But as the features become more sensitive, Murphy said, the chance of unnecessary dialing has increased. A recent update on Android phones, for example, enabled the autodial feature on all phones instead of requiring users to opt in.
“When Sundown Mountain (Resort) was open, we’d get a lot of accidental calls when people fell (while skiing) because the phone would feel the sudden stop,” Murphy said as one example. “That’s one of the big ones.”
The SOS feature also might activate when the phone feels movement or vibration associated with activities such as using a riding lawnmower, operating certain farming equipment or even riding a roller coaster.
Other phones will call 911 when a certain pattern of buttons is pushed, which can happen if the phone is placed in a car’s cup holder and gets jostled in a certain way.
“Sometimes people just have the phone in their pocket and it swipes open as they’re walking, and the next thing you know it’s calling 911,” said Delaware County Sheriff John LeClere.
To avoid accidental dials, LeClere said smartphone users can change their phone’s settings to adjust their SOS feature. Turning off the autodial feature will not prevent the user from manually calling 911.
Ensuring the phone is locked before putting it in a purse or pocket also can help to avoid accidental dials, and parents should take the batteries out of old phones before giving them to kids as toys since even disconnected phones can still call the emergency line.
If an accidental dial does occur, Murphy said the best course of action is to stay on the line and explain the call was unintentional. Doing so eliminates the need for dispatchers to call or text back to confirm the caller’s well-being.
If the caller doesn’t realize a call occurred but a call or text from dispatch comes through, Murphy continued, he or she should answer it promptly. The dispatcher will ask a few simple questions to make sure the caller is all right and the situation will be resolved.
“You don’t have to beat yourself up about it, but answer the call if we call you back or answer the text and explain what happened. What you’ll usually hear from us after is that it’s OK, accidents happen,” Murphy said.