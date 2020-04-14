MONTFORT, Wis. — Authorities said a man was injured when he was distracted by an animal and drove off a road in Grant County.
Michael Rhoades, 60, of Kirkland, Ill., received a minor injury to his hand, according to a press release issued Monday by the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 12:35 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Snow Bottom Road and Grant County G north of Montfort.
The release states that Rhoades was westbound on Snow Bottom when “his attention was diverted by an animal in the roadway.”
He could not stop at the T intersection, and his vehicle crossed Grant County G, “dropping off the embankment” and coming to rest in a field.