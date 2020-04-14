MONTFORT, Wis. — Authorities said a man was injured when he was distracted by an animal and drove off a road in Grant County.

Michael Rhoades, 60, of Kirkland, Ill., received a minor injury to his hand, according to a press release issued Monday by the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash occurred at about 12:35 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Snow Bottom Road and Grant County G north of Montfort.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The release states that Rhoades was westbound on Snow Bottom when “his attention was diverted by an animal in the roadway.”

He could not stop at the T intersection, and his vehicle crossed Grant County G, “dropping off the embankment” and coming to rest in a field.

Tags

Comments disabled.