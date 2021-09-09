A Dubuque man has been sentenced to five years of probation for stealing a vehicle and his role in a string of vehicle burglaries in Dubuque.
Emmanuel J. Fountain, 19, was recently given the sentence in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to second-degree theft, third-degree burglary and interference with official acts causing bodily injury.
As part of a plea deal, seven additional counts of third-degree burglary, second-degree harassment and possession of marijuana were dismissed.
Fountain must reside in a residential treatment facility for one year, or until maximum benefits have been reached, as part of his sentence.
The second-degree theft charge stems from a report of a vehicle crash May 18 in the 2400 block of Central Avenue. The driver, later identified as Fountain, fled the scene.
Develajuan T. Parnell, 44, told authorities that the vehicle had been stolen out of his driveway.
The rest of Fountain’s charges stem from a string of parked motor vehicle burglaries along Elm and Washington streets on May 29. Fountain, a juvenile and Demarrius N. Mays, 18, of Dubuque, were found to be involved in the burglaries.
Mays has been charged with eight counts of third-degree burglary in relation to the crime. His next court appearance is set for Sept. 16.