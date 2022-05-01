Jerry Laaker said death or dismemberment could strike at any time in Vietnam.
Lives or limbs could be lost while he and members of his platoon were wading into flooded rice paddies on a scorching day or slowly stepping along a jungle trail on a rain-soaked night.
“You were half an inch or seconds away from being here or not,” Laaker said. “It didn’t happen every day, but you never knew when it might happen.”
It’s been more than five decades since Laaker received his third Purple Heart medal, but the terror of the Vietnam War and its haunting uncertainties are never far away.
“I still suffer from it,” said Laaker, 73, of Dubuque.
May marks National Military Appreciation Month. Congress created the designation in 2009 to publicly show appreciation for troops past and present.
Laaker returned home when his tour in Vietnam ended in November 1970 but experienced little appreciation at the time.
“When we came back (to the United States), we were called drug-crazed baby killers,” he said.
“I was spit on and this type of thing. That has bothered me for 52 years.”
A gathering last month in West Virginia reunited Laaker with seven of his fellow combat veterans — men he hadn’t seen since leaving southeast Asia — and began a healing process delayed by five decades.
‘I SAW SPARKS FLY FROM HIS FEET’
Laaker was drafted into the U.S. Army on April 2, 1969, and sent from Dubuque to Fort Polk, near Leesville, La., for basic training and advanced infantry training.
There, he made friends with another Iowan during training, and both of them shipped out to the Long Binh Army base in Vietnam. The pair joined the same platoon in the A Company of 2nd Battalion of the 27th Infantry Regiment, a regiment known as the “Wolfhounds.”
“We went out on our first mission (in Vietnam),” Laaker said. “I was behind him by about three or four feet and we heard this large boom.”
The soldiers’ first thoughts were that they had stepped into enemy booby traps, but that isn’t what happened to Laaker’s friend.
“It was lightning that struck him — I saw the sparks fly from his feet,” Laaker said. “He fell in the water, he was in shock and turning blue.”
Soldiers resuscitated Laaker’s friend.
“Every place on his body where metal was touching had a burn spot,” Laaker said. “I put him on the (medevac) chopper and I haven’t seen him since. That was my first experience in Vietnam, seeing my friend put on a medevac.”
‘BULLETS WERE FLYING ALL OVER THE PLACE’
Laaker quickly learned about the various and oftentimes explosive dangers of his new surroundings.
“We were only four or five miles from the Cambodian border,” he said. “We walked in a lot of rice paddies, but we never walked on the rice paddy berms because that’s where (the enemy) set booby traps. My feet got screwed up from walking in so much water, but we knew we’d rather have messed up feet than no feet.”
Laaker didn’t like walking in the vulnerable position of point man on ambush missions, so he volunteered to serve as an assistant machine gunner — a role with its own associated risks.
“You carried a lot of weight (as assistant machine gunner),” he said. “I would have 500 rounds of M60 (machine gun) ammo, plus my M16 (automatic rifle) and 34 magazines of M16 ammo, plus four grenades. I was a walking arsenal.”
Laaker and his fellow soldiers also faced hazards not associated with enemy combatants.
“When it was in the monsoon phase (in Vietnam) it was 95% humidity and anywhere from 95 to 99 degrees,” Laaker said. “There was no comparison (to Iowa’s heat and humidity). It just took your breath away. And I still have nightmares about the mosquitoes buzzing around. I put so much DEET on me that I bathed in it.”
Laaker received his first of three Purple Heart medals shortly after his arrival in Vietnam.
“I got shrapnel from a (105mm artillery round) — it was one of our own,” he said. “It landed outside our first wire (surrounding his base) and I happened to catch the shrapnel in my face.”
Laaker received his second Purple Heart about three months after arriving in Vietnam.
“We were out on a night ambush (mission) and groups of (the enemy) were coming down the trail,” he said. “We sprung the ambush and it was getting pretty hot and heavy. They were throwing grenades and our platoon sergeant yelled out that we should get our grenades ready to throw (at the enemy). As I was throwing my grenade, another grenade from (the enemy) went off in front of me. The shrapnel scraped right across my back. The scariest thing was that I had pulled the pin (on my grenade).”
If the combatant’s grenade had arrived seconds earlier, Laaker would have been holding his grenade when he was injured.
“I would have gotten the full blast (from the enemy’s grenade) in my chest and possibly might have dropped my grenade and taken out the whole platoon,” he said.
Laaker received his third Purple Heart after an incident in February 1970.
“We were walking down a road and the Viet Cong was following us,” he said. “(The enemy) fired an RPG (a rocket from a portable launcher) at us — I can still see the big flame. I got shrapnel in my arm and my leg. I was in the middle of the road and everybody else got off the road. Bullets were flying all over the place.”
After receiving his third Purple Heart, officials moved Laaker to the rear and assigned him a non-combat job.
Laaker’s tour of action ended in November 1970, but the Vietnam War’s hazards continued to plague him after he returned home. He would walk with high steps as if avoiding land-mine trip wires and he tried to avoid any loud noises.
“When fireworks go off, I can’t stand it,” he said.
‘WE LAUGHED AND CRIED’
Laaker was sitting at his laptop one night in Dubuque a couple of years ago when he received a Facebook message.
“It said, ‘Were you in Vietnam?’ and I looked at it and I didn’t know if I wanted to respond or not,” Laaker said. “Even now, when I think about it, I get chills.”
Laaker did respond to the message and through an exchange of subsequent messages he established a connection with a fellow member of the Wolfhounds.
The message sender was Chuck Robinson, of Wimberley, Texas, and he wanted to gather together some of the men with whom he served.
“Every night we were sent out on patrol to set up ambushes to intercept the Viet Cong,” Robinson told the Telegraph Herald last week. “We experienced a lot of combat situations and experienced a lot of trauma on a daily basis.”
Robinson said when soldiers returned home to the United States, they were instructed to change out of their military uniforms into civilian clothes and keep quiet about their experiences. Try to forget them, soldiers were told.
“And that’s exactly what many of us had done,” Robinson said. “We left Vietnam 52 years ago but there have been many nights where (it seemed) we never left. We all tried to fit into civilian life, but it was like trying to fit a square peg into a round hole.”
Robinson sought help for post-traumatic stress disorder and attended many therapy sessions.
“From that experience, I came to the conclusion that I had to try and remember as much as I could about my time in Vietnam, and so I started the journey of finding the men I served with in Vietnam,” he said.
That led Robinson to Laaker, as well as six other veterans from as many different states. That group of eight combat veterans held a reunion last month in West Virginia. Between them, the eight men accounted for 10 Purple Hearts, a Distinguished Service Cross medal, a Bronze Star with Valor and 10 other Bronze Stars. They also shared varying degrees of PTSD.
“We sat down and told stories and laughed and cried,” Laaker said. “It was a healing process.”
Laaker said the gathering of reunited veterans reminded them that they remain brothers in combat, as well as brothers in moving beyond their lingering trauma.
The men also made plans to get together again someday.
“And it won’t take another 52 years next time,” Laaker said.