The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors hopes to vote on a resolution to put a $40 million bond for conservation projects on the Nov. 2 ballot.
To make the deadline for the Nov. 2 election, supervisors need to pass their resolution by mid-September. And they have all pushed to make that decision as early as possible.
Supervisors Ann McDonough and Harley Pothoff have spent weeks trying to gather more details about specific projects that would benefit from the funding so they can explain that to voters who approach them.
As to specific projects, the county Conservation Department has said the money would go toward those included in the 300-page comprehensive plan.
“I understand the comprehensive plan, but I would like one project to point to and say ‘This is the starting point,’” Pothoff said. “That’s what I was looking for.”
County Conservation Director Brian Preston told supervisors that his staff is developing an educational brochure for voters on likely specific uses. Those include: the planned addition and renovation of the Swiss Valley Nature Center, the first permanent facilities at Whitewater Canyon and development of the Maquoketa River Greenway outdoor recreation and water quality projects.
Supervisor Jay Wickham, however, said being too specific might be a disservice to the spirit of the proposal.
“We’re not asking them to build a school. We’re not asking voters to approve a building like Five Flags,” he said. “We’re asking them to invest in our natural resources, our existing parks and/or water quality programs. I think it’s a wrong step for the board to say ‘This one will get done.’ I think that’s to be determined in future meetings with additional public input.”
McDonough and Pothoff said public reaction has generally been positive, but they have heard from property owners who complained of potential tax increases.
Wickham insisted there does not need to be a tax increase.
“As long as I’m in this seat, it will not be a tax levy increase,” he said. “You can levy your local tax dollars in the best way ever and you don’t have to increase the levy — because of the American Rescue Plan, because we’ve made good decisions, because we have a growing tax base and a budget director.”
McDonough argued that incurring any debt eventually equates to a tax increase.
Dubuque County Auditor Kevin Dragotto said many variables determine tax rates — state restrictions on counties, the levy rate set by a different boards of supervisors, property valuations, etc.
Despite lingering questions, the supervisors appear set to vote on a resolution to put the matter on this year’s ballot at their meeting on Monday, Aug. 30.