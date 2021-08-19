A Dubuque man linked to a marijuana-dealing ring recently pleaded guilty to a related drug charge.
Austin T. Gehri, 21, pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to a charge of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.
His plea deal recommends that he be sentenced to five years of probation. His sentencing hearing is set for Oct. 18.
Authorities said Gehri was one of several people involved in a series of marijuana and THC oil sales around the Dubuque area, including to high school students.
Court documents state that, in 2018, officers saw Gehri meet with Devin R. Keller-Schueler, of East Dubuque, Ill., who was the head of the marijuana-dealing ring. Documents state that Keller-Schueler and his associates received marijuana and THC shipments from other states.
Keller-Schueler previously pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to two counts each of use of minors in the drug trade and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. He was sentenced to five years of probation.
In Jo Daviess County (Ill.) Circuit Court, Keller-Schueler pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver and was sentenced to two years of conditional discharge.
Others arrested in connection with the ring include Payton Helling, of East Dubuque; Michael W. Small and Caleb L. Birch, both of Dubuque; and Victoria L. Dieter, of Asbury, Iowa. They were each sentenced to two to five years of probation after pleading guilty to various charges.