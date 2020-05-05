The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors on Monday considered a $200,000 revolving loan fund for small businesses in rural communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Three-year loans of up to $10,000 will be available. The first six months would be interest-free, while the interest rate would be 1% for the remainder.
Elements of the program would mirror one offered by the nonprofit Dubuque Initiatives, according to Ed Raber, the county board’s interim executive director. However, the county program would be open to businesses outside of that city.
“There have been around seven inquiries from businesses not within the city of Dubuque,” he said.
The loans could be used for general expenses, such as payroll, leases, mortgages, utilities, inventory or supplies, machinery, equipment or physical renovations, including those needed to meet social-distancing guidelines.
To qualify for the county program, businesses already must have applied for pandemic assistance programs through the state and federal government.
Supervisor Jay Wickham said $200,000 should safely cover the needs in greater Dubuque County.
“There are probably about half dozen who have requested this,” he said. “I’d anticipate we have another 10 at the most. I don’t think we’d go past 20 in this specific program. But the demand is there for this type of loan.”
No vote was taken on the program, as Supervisor Dave Baker requested that it be reviewed by County Attorney C.J. May III. He also asked to hear from someone that the proposed program would serve.
“I would like to have someone who either was turned down or someone who is aware of businesses being turned down that are domiciled in Dubuque County,” he said. “I don’t doubt those are there. I just want to hear it from the horse’s mouth.”
Supervisor Ann McDonough requested that a sunset be added to the loan program.
“We don’t do well as a county, in my opinion, in ever closing things,” she said. “I would like this to have an end date.”
The loan program would be administered by East Central Intergovernmental Association, as is the Dubuque Initiatives program. It would charge a 3% fee for that administration, which comes to $6,000, if all $200,000 of the fund were used by businesses.
The county supervisors are expected to again discuss the program during their meeting on Wednesday, May 6.