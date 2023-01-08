Search continues for man missing from Platteville as family hopes for answers
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Efforts continue to find a man missing from Platteville one month after his sudden disappearance.
The Grant County Sheriff’s Department announced Thursday that officers are preparing to do another aerial and ground search in the next week for Ronald Henry, 34, who was reported missing from rural Platteville on Dec. 7.
Sheriff Nate Dreckman said the department also enlisted the help of Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation to conduct interviews this week with about 10 people who knew or had contact with Henry in the area.
“It’s a continuous process that’s going to go on until we run out of leads or he’s found,” Dreckman said.
Authorities said Henry was staying at a home on Condry Road in rural Platteville when it was noticed on Dec. 5 that he was no longer there. Friends and family members have been unable to contact him since, and a missing persons alert was issued two days later.
Family members described Henry as a kind person and loving father to his son, adding that it was “very out of the norm” for him to go so long without contacting anyone. Most of his family lives in the Milwaukee area, and he was there in late November before heading to Platteville.
Henry is 5 foot, 10 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue, heavy winter coat, basketball shorts and dark tennis shoes. Anyone with information on Henry’s whereabouts should call the sheriff’s department at 608-723-2157 or Grant County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-789-6600.
Police: Federal prosecutions help reduce Dubuque’s shootings
Dubuque recorded its second-lowest number of shootings with criminal intent in 2022, and local police think federal prosecution of gun crimes has contributed to the relatively low number of cases.
“We had 13 shots fired with criminal intent, compared to (2021), when we had 21,” said Lt. Brendan Welsh. “The 13 cases don’t include suicides or accidental discharges.”
Welsh said those 13 cases in 2022 include four in which a total of five persons were injured, including one fatally.
Mayor Brad Cavanagh said the reduction in incidents, as part of a broader effort toward increasing public safety, is “incredibly important” in helping the city thrive.
“There are some things people really look at to move to a community and to stay in a community, and one of the top issues is personal safety,” he said. “I’ve always felt Dubuque is a very safe community and I think that the way our public safety officers handle themselves and the tactics that they use to keep us safe have been very effective.”
DNR to hold session as it considers bobcat hunting in Dubuque County
State officials will hold a meeting this month in Dubuque County to discuss the recovery of bobcats in Iowa and to once again broach the idea of allowing the hunting of the animals in the county.
Iowa Department of Natural Resources staff will host a public information session at E.B. Lyons Interpretive Center at Mines of Spain State Recreation Area at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18. A press release states that staff will discuss bobcat management at the state level and how counties fit within that model. They also will share local field reports and a landowner survey from Dubuque County.
In 2021, the DNR removed Dubuque County from a list of counties in which a bobcat hunting season was to be added, after receiving 20 letters opposing the season from county residents and other feedback. Delaware and Jones counties were added at that time, and bobcat hunting already was allowed in Jackson County.
Bobcats are native to Iowa, but they were mostly wiped out by human settlement and loss of woodsy habitat by the early 1900s. They were protected as an endangered species in the state by 1977. But officials saw the cats return in the 1990s, and their populations continue to climb.
As 2nd Republican joins Dubuque County board, supervisors adjust meeting schedule
Tuesday’s meeting of the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors marked the first time that the board has had two Republican members.
Republican Wayne Kenniker joined the three-person board after being the top vote-getter in November’s election for two supervisor seats. Democrat Ann McDonough won reelection, while Democrat Jay Wickham lost his seat. Republican Harley Pothoff’s seat was not on the ballot, and he was reelected as the county board chair on Tuesday.
The divided board on Tuesday opted to reduce its meeting schedule.
The county board has met every Monday, barring holiday weeks, since the COVID-19 pandemic began. It will continue to do so through this month.
Then, the board will move to meeting on the first and third Mondays of every month, a move supported by Kenniker and Pothoff and opposed by McDonough.
Officials highlight early findings in Dubuque’s Black Heritage Survey
In 1868, the Iowa Supreme Court issued a verdict allowing for the integration of the state’s schools, but nearly 10 years after the ruling, they remained segregated in Dubuque.
It is one of the many historic facts recently uncovered by the city’s Black Heritage Survey, which aims to provide an extensive history of Dubuque’s Black residents.
While research for the survey is not expected to be completed until mid-2023, city staff last week reported the highlights so far to City Council members.
“We want to learn as much as we can about the way that Black history informs Dubuque’s history,” said Chris Happ Olson, assistant planner for Dubuque and project lead for the survey. “Our goal is to weave that history back into the narrative of Dubuque.”
Anthony Allen, president of the Dubuque branch of the NAACP, said highlighting previously unheralded Black residents helps give Black people living in Dubuque today a better sense of belonging in the community.
Skills gap analysis shows projected challenges, areas of growth for local workforce
Cody McClain long has known the challenges of hiring truck drivers, but in recent years, the vice president of safety and human resources at Dubuque company Tucker Freight Lines has watched the experience level of applicants steadily decline.
McClain’s industry is among those that expects to see a notable “skills gap” over the next 10 years, according to a recently released analysis from Greater Dubuque Development Corp.
The report discusses the number of projected job openings in a variety of occupations as compared to the number of local graduates who could fill them. It projects that there will be a skills gap of 291 heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers by 2032 — the most substantial gap identified for any occupation.
GDDC’s skills gap analysis predicts a decline of nearly 8,000 people in the area’s working-age population over the next decade, from 166,610 in 2022 to 158,705 in 2032.
The report notes that in each of the region’s top six industries — advanced manufacturing; health care and social assistance; professional, scientific and technical services; educational services; transportation and warehousing; and finance and insurance — local colleges are producing graduates, but many choose not to stay in the tri-state area.
Dubuque County, county attorney deny claims in former prosecutor’s lawsuit
Attorneys representing Dubuque County and the county attorney have denied all claims of retaliation outlined in a lawsuit from a former county prosecutor.
Attorneys on behalf of Dubuque County and C.J. May III filed an answer in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to the lawsuit from former Assistant County Attorney Richard Kirkendall.
“(Kirkendall) has failed to exhaust his administrative remedies and therefore his petition should be dismissed with prejudice,” the answer states.
Kirkendall filed the lawsuit on Nov. 9, one day after he lost in the election for the county attorney position. In the suit, Kirkendall alleges retaliation and retaliatory discharge in violation of public policy, claiming that he was retaliated against for speaking out about May and running for May’s seat.
The response to the lawsuit denies Kirkendall’s version of events leading up to the end of his employment in the county attorney’s office, including interactions with former victim witness coordinator Ali Newsom. Newsom resigned from her position in May and submitted a $750,000 claim against the county for harassment she said she experienced from Kirkendall, an allegation Kirkendall has denied.
Kirkendall claimed in the suit that May “angrily” demanded a meeting with Kirkendall on March 15 to discuss two recent witness meetings. The suit states that May claimed Kirkendall “was acting outside of his job duties” by holding the meetings and told Kirkendall to include Newsom in all meetings going forward.
“After hearing the criticism from May, Kirkendall states that he would do things his way regardless of directions from the county attorney,” documents state.
