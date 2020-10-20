Six area schools, businesses and nonprofit organizations have received funding from Iowa’s Coronavirus Relief Fund Registered Apprenticeship Expansion grants.
In addition, applicants are being accepted for Coronavirus Relief Fund Earn and Learn grants to fund short-term training programs for Iowa residents whose jobs were impacted by the pandemic, according to a press release from Future Ready Iowa.
Local Coronavirus Relief Fund apprenticeship grant recipients included:
- BAC CPA, Dyersville, $7,600, for establishing an accounting technician registered apprenticeship program.
- Boge Mechanical Systems, Dyersville, $5,000, to expand a plumbing apprentice program.
- Dubuque Community School District, $49,200, to purchase portable welding simulators for both Dubuque high schools.
- Four Mounds, Dubuque, $5,040, for creation of a hotel management registered apprenticeship program.
- West Delaware Community School District, Manchester, $15,340, to upgrade equipment in the existing registered apprenticeship welding program.
- Northeast Iowa Community College, $250,000, to expand the college’s industrial maintenance and computer numerical control registered apprenticeship programs and develop a new commercial driver’s license registered apprenticeship program.
Applications for Coronavirus Relief Fund Earn and Learn grants are due by Monday, Oct. 26 online at iowagrants.gov. Applicants may apply for up to $250,000 for the Coronavirus Relief Fund Earn and Learn Grant to support existing programs or develop new ones that provide training opportunities for Iowans to earn short-term credentials connected to high-demand jobs in Iowa.