Grant County law enforcement will collect food this week to be donated to local food pantries.
During the sixth annual Stuff-the-Cruiser Food Drive on Wednesday, June 30, squad cars from the Grant County Sheriff’s Department and the Boscobel, Dickeyville, Lancaster, Muscoda, Platteville and University of Wisconsin-Platteville police departments will be used to help generate donations, according to a press release.
Personnel will accept food donations from 3 to 7 p.m. at the following locations:
- Boscobel: 10 a.m. to noon, Piggly Wiggly, 106 W. Oak St.
- Dickeyville: Kieler’s Grocery, 115 S. Main St.
- Lancaster: Piggly Wiggly, 158 N. Washington St.
- Muscoda: Bender’s Foods, 122 W. Nebraska St.
- Platteville: Piggly Wiggly, 255 McGregor Plaza