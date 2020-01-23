Officials from the Boy Scouts of America, Northeast Iowa Council today announced new leadership for the local organization.
Anna B. Hudak in March will become the first woman to serve as scout executive and CEO of the Northeast Iowa Council, scouting officials said. She will oversee a region that serves more than 2,000 youth in Allamakee, Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties, as well as Jo Daviess County, Ill.
Mike McCarthy, Midwest area director for the National Boy Scouts of America, said he helped lead an extensive search to choose the next CEO. He said he is happy to see a woman fill the position after the organization opened its program to girls and families about one year ago.
"The council is very very excited to have (Hudak) bringing her contagious enthusiasm to the Northeast Council," he said. "She brings leadership to the community. Anna brings a real depth of experience, authenticity and professionalism, and was selected after an extensive search."