Saturday, Cascade (Iowa) Amphitheater, 101 Pierce St. SW
3 to 7 p.m. The Cascade Area Chamber of Commerce family-friendly annual event will have music, drinks, food by Grace’s Place, ice cream and a wing competition. Cost: Free admission, food and drink will be available for purchase, $10 for wing-tasting tickets. For more information, email: director@cascadechamber.org.
Enchanted Forest Hike
Saturday, Swiss Valley Nature Preserve, 13606 Swiss Valley Road
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A family-friendly, self-guided hike along the wood chip section of the Woodland Ecology Trail down to the creek. Twelve little fairy and gnome houses have appeared along the trail, so attendees can try to find them all. Register at: https://tinyurl.com/2h2wubp7. Cost: Free.
Morel Mushroom Festival
Saturday, Muscoda (Wis.) Village Hall, 206 N. Wisconsin Ave.
9 a.m. The annual family-friendly festival features morels, as well as bounce houses, arts and crafts fair, Bartels Chainsaw Carving Show, the fire department steak feed, Kinschi Pedal Pulls, fireworks and a parade at 3 p.m. Free admission. Food will be available for purchase. More information: 608-739-3182
Dubuque Chorale 50th Anniversary Concert
Saturday and Sunday, Grand Opera House, 135 W. Eighth St.
7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Featuring performances by the Chorale, Dubuque Chorale Children’s Choir and Cadenza. Tickets: $15 for adults and free for students. More information: 563-588-1305.