EPWORTH, Iowa — An Epworth funeral home remained closed Monday after it was impaled by trampoline poles during a weekend storm.
Staff at Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth on Sunday found that poles from a nearby trampoline had pierced the structure, poking through into a bathroom and hall of the facility.
Owner Peggy Reiff said Monday that a storm overnight blew the trampoline away, causing the poles holding it up to be hurtled at the funeral home, which was unoccupied at the time.
The bars remained lodged in the building on Monday. Reiff said repairs would be made, but she did not know when the funeral home would reopen.
Until then, all funeral services planned to be held at the Epworth facility will be relocated to Reiff Funeral Home’s Farley location.