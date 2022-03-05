CASCADE, Iowa — A third candidate filed to run for a seat on the Cascade City Council before the filing period closed Friday.
Brandi Keenlance, 43, has joined the race for the March 29 special election. Also running are Bill Hosch and Sue Knepper.
Keenlance has lived in Cascade for 20 years. She and her husband, Heath, have five children. She works as the manager of Vision 4 Less, an optometry office in Dubuque.
Keenlance said she is running to offer a different perspective and to become more involved in the city. Keenlance said she often tells her daughters about the importance of being strong women, speaking up and standing their ground.
“I just thought I could contribute something to the town we’ve lived in for 20 years,” she said. “I want them (her children) to be outspoken and in the room where decisions are being made.”
The seat on the council was vacated after then-Council Member Steve Knepper won the mayoral seat in November.
Sue Knepper had finished second to Steve Knepper in the mayoral race. Council members then unanimously appointed her to the vacant council seat in February, but a petition was filed to hold a special election for the seat instead.
Meanwhile, Hosch previously served 10 years on the council before losing his reelection bid in November. Hosch was the next-highest vote-getter after newcomer Megan Oliphant and incumbents Michael Delaney and Riley Rausch, who won the three seats available at that time.