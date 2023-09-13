Dubuque is hosting a regional convention of camera clubs this week and members of the public have an opportunity to view dozens of award-winning photographs.
The Dubuque Camera Club is hosting the 62nd annual convention of the North Central Camera Club Council, a regional organization consisting of 35 camera clubs in 10 states.
“We’re excited,” said Ron Tigges, president of the Dubuque Camera Club. “We’re expecting about 60 to 70 photographers.”
The North Central Camera Club Council formed in 1955 and combined camera clubs in Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota and South Dakota.
“There is a yearly convention for the N4C that has been held in Duluth, Minn., Topeka, Kan., Rapid City, S.D., and Des Moines,” Tigges said. “In 2018, we held it here.”
The convention returns to Dubuque this week. It is being held from Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 14-17, at Best Western Plus Dubuque Hotel & Conference Center.
Visiting photographers will participate in educational workshops, outdoor photo shoots and other activities.
This year’s convention theme is “Blufftops & Backroads.”
“We’re going to be doing a sunrise shoot at the Julien Dubuque Monument and some back roads tours of Jo Daviess County and Dubuque County,” Tigges said.
Dubuque’s club has about 40 members.
“We have all levels in our group,” Tigges said. “We have people who shoot with camera phones and people who shoot with more-professional (digital single-lens reflex) cameras.”
The member camera clubs of the association hold photographic competitions from September to May each year.
“Everything our club does is judged by (members of) other clubs,” Tigges said.
The public will have an opportunity to view award-winning photography by club members during the convention. Print and digital photography exhibits will be displayed during the convention and free to the public.
“We will have a salon that people can go in and see the winners,” Tigges said.